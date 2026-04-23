Alembic Pharma gains after incorporating subsidiary in Philippines

Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 1.09% to Rs 772.55 after the company announced the incorporation of a new subsidiary in the Philippines, aimed at expanding its international presence.

The newly formed entity, Alembic Lifesciences Philippines Inc., will focus on exploring business opportunities in the region and promoting, selling, and distributing the companys pharmaceutical products.

The company holds a 99.99% stake in the subsidiary. Alembic Lifesciences Philippines Inc. has an authorised share capital of 12 million Philippine pesos, divided into 1.2 million shares of 10 Philippine pesos each.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals, a vertically integrated research and development company, is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of generic pharmaceutical products across global markets. The companys consolidated net profit fell 3.9% to Rs 132.97 crore despite a 10.8% jump in net sales to Rs 1,876.31 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.