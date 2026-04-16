Alembic Pharma gains after receiving USFDA approval for Methotrexate Injection USP

Alembic Pharmaceuticals advanced 2.35% to Rs 752.20 after the company announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Methotrexate Injection USP.

The approved product includes 50 mg/2 mL (25 mg/mL) multi-dose vials and 1 g/40 mL (25 mg/mL) single-dose vials. The drug is a folate analog metabolic inhibitor used in the treatment of various neoplastic diseases, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia, meningeal leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, osteosarcoma, breast cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. It is also indicated for rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and severe psoriasis.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Methotrexate Injection USP, manufactured by Hospira Inc.