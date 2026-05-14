Alembic Pharma gains after receiving USFDA nod for Darolutamide tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 1.57% to Rs 780.50 after the company announced that it had received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Darolutamide Tablets, 300 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Nubeqa Tablets, 300 mg, marketed by Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals.

Darolutamide is an androgen receptor inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC), metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC), and mCSPC in combination with docetaxel.

According to IQVIA, Darolutamide Tablets, 300 mg, have an estimated market size of US$ 3,155 million for the 12 months ended March 2026.