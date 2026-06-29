Alembic Pharma rises after receiving USFDA approval for Dapsone Gel, 5%

Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 1.89% to Rs 786.05 after the company said that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Dapsone Gel, 5%.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to Aczone Gel, 5%, of Almirall, LLC, and is indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris. With this approval, Alembic Pharmaceuticals now has a cumulative total of 244 ANDA approvals from the USFDA, comprising 224 final approvals and 20 tentative approvals.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company. It manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world. Its research and manufacturing facilities are approved by regulatory authorities of many developed countries, including the USFDA.