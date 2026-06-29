Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharma rises after receiving USFDA approval for Dapsone Gel, 5%

Alembic Pharma rises after receiving USFDA approval for Dapsone Gel, 5%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 10:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 1.89% to Rs 786.05 after the company said that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Dapsone Gel, 5%.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to Aczone Gel, 5%, of Almirall, LLC, and is indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris. With this approval, Alembic Pharmaceuticals now has a cumulative total of 244 ANDA approvals from the USFDA, comprising 224 final approvals and 20 tentative approvals.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company. It manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world. Its research and manufacturing facilities are approved by regulatory authorities of many developed countries, including the USFDA.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 29.19% to Rs 202.70 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 156.89 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations grew 4.41% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,847.72 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Persistent Systems slumps as investors assess Nagarro acquisition

Vikran Engineering surges after bagging order worth Rs 3,517.98 crore in Maharashtra

Amber Enterprises' PCB business inks strategic pact with Schweizer Electronic

Market drifts lower in early trade; breadth positive

BLUECLOUDS empaneled by BSNL as Captive Non-Public Network Provider

First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story