Alembic Pharmaceuticals climbs on securing USFDA nod for Dapagliflozin tablet

Alembic Pharmaceuticals surged 3.85% to Rs 681.40 after it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Dapagliflozin tablets in 5 mg and 10 mg strengths.

The approved drug is therapeutically equivalent to AstraZenecas reference listed drug (RLD), Farxiga. Dapagliflozin is a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor used to reduce the risk of hospitalization for heart failure in adults with type 2 diabetes and to improve glycaemic control.

Alembic said it was among the first applicants to file a substantially complete ANDA with a paragraph IV certification for the drug, making it eligible for 180 days of shared generic drug exclusivity.