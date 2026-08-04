Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 12.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.66% to Rs 2149.77 crore

Net profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 12.11% to Rs 173.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 154.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.66% to Rs 2149.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1710.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2149.771710.7215.4416.42319.57263.88221.86190.11173.07154.38

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