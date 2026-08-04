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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 12.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 12.11% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 25.66% to Rs 2149.77 crore

Net profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 12.11% to Rs 173.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 154.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.66% to Rs 2149.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1710.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2149.771710.72 26 OPM %15.4416.42 -PBDT319.57263.88 21 PBT221.86190.11 17 NP173.07154.38 12

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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