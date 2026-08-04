Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 12.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.66% to Rs 2149.77 croreNet profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 12.11% to Rs 173.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 154.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.66% to Rs 2149.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1710.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2149.771710.72 26 OPM %15.4416.42 -PBDT319.57263.88 21 PBT221.86190.11 17 NP173.07154.38 12
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