Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 29.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.41% to Rs 1847.72 crore

Net profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 29.20% to Rs 202.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 1847.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1769.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.66% to Rs 674.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 583.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.08% to Rs 7344.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6672.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.