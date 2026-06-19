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Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Binimetinib Tablets, 45 mg

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Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 2:05 PM IST
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Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Binimetinib Tablets, 45 mg. Alembic had previously received tentative approval for Binimetinib Tablets, 15mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Mektovi Tablets, 15 mg of Array.

Binimetinib is a kinase inhibitor indicated, in combination with encorafenib, for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF V600E or V600K mutation. It is also indicated, in combination with encorafenib, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a BRAF V600E mutation.

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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