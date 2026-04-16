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Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Methotrexate Injection

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Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Methotrexate Injection USP, 50 mg/2 mL (25 mg/mL) Multi-Dose Vials & 1g/40 mL (25 mg/mL) Single Dose Vials.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Methotrexate Injection USP, 50 mg/2 mL (25 mg/mL) Multi- Dose Vials & 1g/40 mL (25 mg/mL) Single Dose Vials, of Hospira, Inc.

Methotrexate Injection is a folate analog metabolic inhibitor indicated for neoplastic diseases: i) Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, ii) Meningeal Leukemia: Prophylaxis and Treatment, iii) Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, iv) Osteosarcoma, v) Breast Cancer, vi) Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck, and vii) Gestational Trophoblastic Neoplasia.

It is also indicated for the treatment of: i) rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ii) polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA), and iii) severe psoriasis.

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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