Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA tentative approval for Larotrectinib Capsules

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA tentative approval for Larotrectinib Capsules

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Larotrectinib Capsules, 25 mg and 100 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Vitrakvi Capsules, 25 mg and 100 mg, of Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Bayer).

Larotrectinib is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with solid tumors that: a) have a neurotrophic receptor tyrosine kinase (NTRK) gene fusion without a known acquired resistance mutation, b) are metastatic or where surgical resection is likely to result in severe morbidity, and c) have no satisfactory alternative treatments or that have progressed following treatment.

Larotrectinib Capsules, 25 mg and 100 mg, have an estimated market size of US$ 91 million for twelve months ending March 2026 according to IQVIA.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Glenmark launches Winlevi in key European markets

Monarch Surveyors bags Rs 16.47-cr consultancy contract from Maharashtra Rural Roads Development Association

PPAP Automotive Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aegis Logistics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Government approves 22 new applicants under Round-3 of Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Textiles

First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story