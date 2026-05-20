Alembic declined 2.63% to Rs 87.59 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 59.53% to Rs 9.61 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 23.75 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations margianlly shed 0.38% year on year (YoY) to Rs 60.04 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 18.44 crore in Q4 FY26, down 31.50% from Rs 26.92 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses jumped 20.42% YoY to Rs 43.74 crore in Q4 FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 4.04 crore (up 110.41% YoY), while employee benefit expenses rose 80.61% YoY to Rs 11.74 crore during the period under review.

The company recommended a dividend of Rs 2.40 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each (120%) for FY26. Alembic is engaged in the businesses of Pharmaceuticals, Real Estate, and Power Assets. The company was started in 1907 as the flagship company of the Alembic Group. In 2010, the company demerged its core pharmaceutical business (formulations) into a wholly-owned subsidiary, Alembic Pharma and after the demerger, APL became the flagship company of the Alembic Group. With its registered office in Vadodra, Alembic currently holds a 28.41% stake in Alembic Pharma and a 19.01% stake in another group entity Paushak.