Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit declines 48.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.15% to Rs 25.90 crore

Net profit of Alfa Ica (India) declined 48.15% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.15% to Rs 25.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.94% to Rs 1.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.29% to Rs 86.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.