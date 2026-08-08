Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit rises 54.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.71% to Rs 29.72 croreNet profit of Alfa Ica (India) rose 54.00% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.71% to Rs 29.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales29.7219.59 52 OPM %5.086.74 -PBDT1.411.03 37 PBT1.030.67 54 NP0.770.50 54
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