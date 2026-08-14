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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alfa Transformers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Alfa Transformers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.96% to Rs 5.55 crore

Net Loss of Alfa Transformers reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.96% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.554.87 14 OPM %0.720.21 -PBDT-0.38-0.26 -46 PBT-0.67-0.53 -26 NP-0.66-0.40 -65

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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