Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alfavision Overseas (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Alfavision Overseas (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:41 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.66 crore

Net profit of Alfavision Overseas (India) reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 1.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.660 0 1.991.91 4 OPM %21.210 -9.057.33 - PBDT0.14-0.07 LP 0.180.16 13 PBT0.13-0.08 LP 0.140.12 17 NP0.13-0.08 LP 0.140.12 17

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

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