Alfred Herbert (India) consolidated net profit declines 98.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.93% to Rs 8.19 croreNet profit of Alfred Herbert (India) declined 98.53% to Rs 6.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 424.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.93% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.195.73 43 OPM %94.1479.93 -PBDT7.744.64 67 PBT7.544.41 71 NP6.24424.76 -99
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