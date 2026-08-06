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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alfred Herbert (India) consolidated net profit declines 98.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Alfred Herbert (India) consolidated net profit declines 98.53% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:08 PM IST
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Sales rise 42.93% to Rs 8.19 crore

Net profit of Alfred Herbert (India) declined 98.53% to Rs 6.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 424.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.93% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.195.73 43 OPM %94.1479.93 -PBDT7.744.64 67 PBT7.544.41 71 NP6.24424.76 -99

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

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