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Algoquant Fintech consolidated net profit rises 2654.10% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:59 PM IST
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Sales rise 43.06% to Rs 77.28 crore

Net profit of Algoquant Fintech rose 2654.10% to Rs 16.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.06% to Rs 77.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.74% to Rs 33.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.32% to Rs 235.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 234.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales77.2854.02 43 235.46234.70 0 OPM %28.125.18 -22.4120.55 - PBDT18.140.88 1961 45.7441.75 10 PBT17.14-0.09 LP 41.4837.12 12 NP16.800.61 2654 33.4031.89 5

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

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