Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit declines 15.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.58% to Rs 494.93 crore

Net profit of Alicon Castalloy declined 15.80% to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.58% to Rs 494.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 424.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.23% to Rs 34.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.22% to Rs 1775.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1720.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.