Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit rises 22.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.30% to Rs 578.01 croreNet profit of Alicon Castalloy rose 22.99% to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.30% to Rs 578.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 417.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales578.01417.95 38 OPM %9.3811.75 -PBDT45.1040.04 13 PBT18.2615.16 20 NP11.459.31 23
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