Alipurduar Transmission standalone net profit rises 1.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.33% to Rs 38.01 crore

Net profit of Alipurduar Transmission rose 1.72% to Rs 12.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.33% to Rs 38.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.51% to Rs 53.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.55% to Rs 154.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.