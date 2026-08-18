For a consideration of Rs 9.12 cr

Alivus Life Sciences has acquired 76% stake in IQGenX Pharma for a consideration of Rs 9.12 crore.

Founded in October 2016, IQGenX Pharma is a custom research organization which operates in formulation development of oral solids, sterile injectable and ophthalmic solutions for US, EU, Latin America, Middle East and other highly regulated and semi regulated markets.

While APIs anchor everything that Alivus does, this acquisition enables the company to leverage its core portfolio selectively into advanced formulation development. The resultant integrated end-to-end platform will deliver deep scientific expertise across complex delivery formats, including oral solids, complex injectables and ophthalmics. Through the IQGenX platform, Alivus extends its operational footprint to include rigorous bioequivalence and stability studies, thereby enabling comprehensive regulatory filings tailored for diverse global markets. This will help significantly to expand the company's global customer base in the generic pharmaceutical segment.