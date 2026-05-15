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Alivus Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 14.65% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.09% to Rs 689.12 crore

Net profit of Alivus Life Sciences rose 14.65% to Rs 162.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 141.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.09% to Rs 689.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 649.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.24% to Rs 564.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 485.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.91% to Rs 2551.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2386.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales689.12649.55 6 2551.832386.88 7 OPM %31.1330.55 -31.2428.60 - PBDT236.00207.27 14 852.32714.74 19 PBT215.80191.30 13 776.96654.13 19 NP162.66141.87 15 564.48485.63 16

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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