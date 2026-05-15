Alivus Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 14.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.09% to Rs 689.12 crore

Net profit of Alivus Life Sciences rose 14.65% to Rs 162.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 141.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.09% to Rs 689.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 649.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.24% to Rs 564.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 485.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.91% to Rs 2551.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2386.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.