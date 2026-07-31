Alivus Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 31.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.41% to Rs 640.41 croreNet profit of Alivus Life Sciences rose 31.71% to Rs 160.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 121.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.41% to Rs 640.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 601.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales640.41601.85 6 OPM %33.0628.63 -PBDT232.81180.05 29 PBT212.22162.99 30 NP160.08121.54 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content