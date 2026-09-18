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Shivam Autotech Ltd, Asian Star Company Ltd, Manugraph India Ltd and Timex Group India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 September 2026.

Shivam Autotech Ltd, Asian Star Company Ltd, Manugraph India Ltd and Timex Group India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 September 2026.

Alkali Metals Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 86.68 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 12296 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3876 shares in the past one month.

Shivam Autotech Ltd surged 19.95% to Rs 20.08. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9425 shares in the past one month.

Asian Star Company Ltd soared 17.51% to Rs 810. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7280 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 113 shares in the past one month.

Manugraph India Ltd added 17.07% to Rs 17.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55311 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3382 shares in the past one month.

Timex Group India Ltd rose 14.02% to Rs 696.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53033 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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