Alkali Metals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.75% to Rs 17.57 crore

Net Loss of Alkali Metals reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.75% to Rs 17.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.5720.61-1.947.520.061.15-0.640.33-0.64-1.15

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