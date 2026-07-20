Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alkali Metals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Alkali Metals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 14.75% to Rs 17.57 crore

Net Loss of Alkali Metals reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.75% to Rs 17.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.5720.61 -15 OPM %-1.947.52 -PBDT0.061.15 -95 PBT-0.640.33 PL NP-0.64-1.15 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 44.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Creative Eye Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mahindra Logistics jumps as Q1 PAT turns profitable

Volumes jump at Supreme Petrochem Ltd counter

Bondada secures 100 MWh VRFB BESS project from NTPC Renewable Energy

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story