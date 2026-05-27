Alkali Metals standalone net profit declines 7.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.52% to Rs 28.73 crore

Net profit of Alkali Metals declined 7.59% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.52% to Rs 28.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 93.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.