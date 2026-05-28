Alkem Laboratories reported 25.11% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 251.11 crore despite 14.62% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3603.32 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

Profit before exceptional items and tax jumped 40.74% YoY to Rs 557.82 crore in Q4 FY26. Exceptional items for the quarter include Rs 60.27 crore incremental liablitiy towards gratuity and leave enchasehment for past service cost following finalization of central rules under labour codes and Rs 74.7 crore impairment of real estate investments.

EBITDA stood at Rs 517.4 crore in Q4 FY26, up 32.2% YoY. EBITDA margin improved to 14.4% in Q4 FY26 as against 12.4% in Q4 FY25.

During the quarter, R&D expenses stood at Rs 229.3 crore, up 44.67% compared with Rs 158.5 crore in Q4 FY25 and accounted for 6.4% of total revenue. India sales were Rs 2,324.5 crore in Q4 FY26, YoY growth of 8.8%. International sales stood at Rs 1,222.3 crore, up 25.4% YoY. On an annual basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 6.3% to Rs 2,301.80 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 2,165.48 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 13.48% to Rs 14,712.27 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 12,964.52 crore in FY25. Vikas Gupta, CEO of Alkem, said, We are pleased to report that Alkem has recorded its highest ever EBIDTA in FY26, reaffirming the strength of our growth strategy, execution and operational rigour. Our top-line growth was broad-based with both domestic branded generics and international business delivering strong growth. An improving business mix, operating leverage and continued cost discipline drove meaningful margin expansion in FY26.

Our financial performance in Q4 was also marked by strong revenue and EBITDA growth as well as a significant increase of 40.7% in our profit before tax and exceptional item. We enter FY27 on a firm foundation and expect healthy growth across businesses supported by increasing contribution from chronic therapies and a differentiated launch pipeline for international markets. Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Rs 2 each for financial year ended 31 st March, 2026. The company fixed record date as 7th August, 2026 for final dividend. It will be paid on and from 1st September 2026.