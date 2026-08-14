Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 21.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.95% to Rs 3740.15 croreNet profit of Alkem Laboratories declined 21.72% to Rs 519.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 664.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.95% to Rs 3740.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3371.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3740.153371.14 11 OPM %20.4821.92 -PBDT872.18845.76 3 PBT771.99758.08 2 NP519.95664.26 -22
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