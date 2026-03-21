ALkem Laboratories' Daman facility gets GMP compliance certificate

Alkem Laboratories announced that it has received a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliance certificate from the Malta Medicines Authority for its manufacturing facility located in Daman, India.

The certificate is valid for a period of three years from the date of inspection being 09th December, 2025.

The inspection was conducted between 5 December 2025 and 9 December 2025. Following the inspection the facility was granted the GMP compliance certificate, subject to three major observations along with a few minor observations noted by the authority.

Alkem Laboratories is engaged in the pharmaceutical business with global operations. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.