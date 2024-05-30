Alkem Laboratories Ltd down for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4949.9, down 5.94% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 47.34% in last one year as compared to a 21.68% rally in NIFTY and a 50.2% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4949.9, down 5.94% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 22553.1. The Sensex is at 74074.04, down 0.58%.Alkem Laboratories Ltd has added around 3.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19321.35, down 1.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.3 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4924.85, down 6.5% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd jumped 47.34% in last one year as compared to a 21.68% rally in NIFTY and a 50.2% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 36.61 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News