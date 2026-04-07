Alkem launches multivitamin supplement - A to Z Daily tablets

Alkem Laboratories announced the launch of A to Z Daily, an everyday multivitamin supplement for adults, for providing holistic nutritional support to the body and mind.

A to Z Daily tablets are formulated with a total of 26 essential vitamins, minerals and botanicals to provide balanced nutritional support. The key vitamins and minerals include Vitamin B complex, Vitamin D3, Vitamin C, Zinc, and Iron that help in boosting energy levels, reducing fatigue and improving immunity. The product also contains clinically researched botanicals such as Ashwagandha, Bacopa monnieri (Brahmi), Panax ginseng, and an amino acid L-theanine, which help in managing stress and anxiety, improving sleep quality and supporting the cognitive function.