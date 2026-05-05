Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit declines 1.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.22% to Rs 386.91 crore

Net profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals declined 1.41% to Rs 45.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.22% to Rs 386.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 386.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.28% to Rs 180.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.29% to Rs 1535.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1571.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.