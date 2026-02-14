Associate Sponsors

All E Technologies consolidated net profit declines 14.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:38 AM IST
Sales decline 0.81% to Rs 35.70 crore

Net profit of All E Technologies declined 14.17% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.81% to Rs 35.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales35.7035.99 -1 OPM %19.9721.98 -PBDT10.1110.04 1 PBT9.729.79 -1 NP6.187.20 -14

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

