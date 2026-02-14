All E Technologies consolidated net profit declines 14.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.81% to Rs 35.70 crore

Net profit of All E Technologies declined 14.17% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.81% to Rs 35.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.35.7035.9919.9721.9810.1110.049.729.796.187.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News