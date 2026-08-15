All E Technologies consolidated net profit declines 19.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.13% to Rs 37.18 croreNet profit of All E Technologies declined 19.94% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.13% to Rs 37.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales37.1834.07 9 OPM %12.5119.17 -PBDT6.978.78 -21 PBT6.648.48 -22 NP5.066.32 -20
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