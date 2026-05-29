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All E Technologies consolidated net profit declines 42.08% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:29 AM IST
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Sales decline 0.52% to Rs 34.75 crore

Net profit of All E Technologies declined 42.08% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.52% to Rs 34.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.69% to Rs 25.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.50% to Rs 137.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales34.7534.93 -1 137.87139.97 -2 OPM %12.2326.28 -17.8421.89 - PBDT6.9212.55 -45 36.2740.13 -10 PBT6.5612.27 -47 34.8938.99 -11 NP5.8510.10 -42 25.7230.15 -15

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

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