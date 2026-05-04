Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has stated in a latest update that all refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, while sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained. Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption. An inter-ministerial Joint Working Group (JWG) has been set up to ensure availability of petrochemical feedstock supply for the domestic market. Subsequently, Govt. of India vide order dated 01.04.2026 has permitted Oil Refinery companies including Petrochemical Complexes to make certain minimum quantities of C3 & C4 streams available for critical sectors as determined by Centre for High Technology (CHT).

Based on the requests received from the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Department of Chemicals & Petro Chemicals (DCPC), Dept. for Promotion of Industry and internal trade (DPIIT), the provision for 1000 MT/day, from LPG pool, has been made for Pharma and Chemical sector companies. Since 9th April 2026, more than 10,600 MT of propylene and about 1400 MT of Butyl Acrylate has been sold by Mumbai, Kochi, Vizag, Chennai, Mathura and Gujarat refineries to Chemical, Pharma and Paint Industry. Powered by Capital Market - Live News