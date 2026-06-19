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All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, says Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas

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Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 12:51 PM IST
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Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has stated in a latest update, all refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, while sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained. Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption. An inter-ministerial Joint Working Group (JWG) has been set up to ensure availability of petrochemical feedstock supply for the domestic market. Govt. of India vide order dated 01.04.2026 has permitted Oil Refinery companies including Petrochemical Complexes to make certain minimum quantities of C3 & C4 streams available for critical sectors as determined by Centre for High Technology (CHT). All Retail outlets are operating normally across the country. Middle East crises has resulted into abnormal increase in the crude prices. In order to protect consumers from this impact, the Government of India has decided to absorb a part of this burden through a reduction in excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs. 10/litre. There are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all Petrol Pumps in the country.

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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