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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / All Time Plastics consolidated net profit declines 8.51% in the June 2026 quarter

All Time Plastics consolidated net profit declines 8.51% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 2.35% to Rs 161.69 crore

Net profit of All Time Plastics declined 8.51% to Rs 11.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.35% to Rs 161.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 157.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales161.69157.98 2 OPM %14.5018.20 -PBDT24.4723.82 3 PBT16.2417.21 -6 NP11.7212.81 -9

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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