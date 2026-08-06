All Time Plastics consolidated net profit declines 8.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.35% to Rs 161.69 crore

Net profit of All Time Plastics declined 8.51% to Rs 11.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.35% to Rs 161.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 157.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.161.69157.9814.5018.2024.4723.8216.2417.2111.7212.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News