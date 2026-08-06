All Time Plastics consolidated net profit declines 8.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.35% to Rs 161.69 croreNet profit of All Time Plastics declined 8.51% to Rs 11.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.35% to Rs 161.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 157.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales161.69157.98 2 OPM %14.5018.20 -PBDT24.4723.82 3 PBT16.2417.21 -6 NP11.7212.81 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content