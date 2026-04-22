Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allcargo Logistics appoints Chief of Sales - Express

With effect from 23 April 2026

Allcargo Logistics announced that Samir Ahuja has joined the Company as a Chief of Sales Express with effect from 23 April 2026.

Ahuja is a dynamic professional with over 29 years of experience in project execution, customer service, key account management, and channel management across the Telecom, Retail, and Logistics industries. He has strong expertise in driving business growth, developing strategic alliances, and executing result-oriented strategies.

Prior to joining the Company, he was associated with Blue Dart Express , Vodafone Idea, and other reputed organizations in leadership roles.

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering from NIT Calicut and a Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management from IMT Ghaziabad.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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