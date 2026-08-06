Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyJ-1 Visa RulesSBI Q1 PreviewDelhi SIR DeadlineZuckerberg apologises to IndiaRBI MPC Repo RateCanada Express Entry Draw
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allcargo Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Allcargo Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 11.20% to Rs 546.00 crore

Net profit of Allcargo Logistics reported to Rs 14.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.20% to Rs 546.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 491.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales546.00491.00 11 OPM %13.0010.39 -PBDT70.0040.00 75 PBT19.00-11.00 LP NP14.00-9.00 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Entertainment Network (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 0.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sampre Nutritions consolidated net profit declines 1.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 91.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Jauss Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Next Story