Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit declines 30.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.50% to Rs 214.41 crore

Net profit of Allcargo Terminals declined 30.08% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.50% to Rs 214.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 187.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.214.41187.2522.1418.4834.3528.7313.5713.526.379.11

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