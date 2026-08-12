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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit declines 30.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit declines 30.08% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:27 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.50% to Rs 214.41 crore

Net profit of Allcargo Terminals declined 30.08% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.50% to Rs 214.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 187.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales214.41187.25 15 OPM %22.1418.48 -PBDT34.3528.73 20 PBT13.5713.52 0 NP6.379.11 -30

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

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