Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit rises 21.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 150.28 crore

Net profit of Alldigi Tech rose 21.69% to Rs 18.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 150.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 143.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.150.28143.9127.5225.4040.7037.5724.6624.1518.1214.89

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