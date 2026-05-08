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Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit rises 49.71% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 154.67 crore

Net profit of Alldigi Tech rose 49.71% to Rs 28.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 154.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 146.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.28% to Rs 82.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 598.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 546.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales154.67146.10 6 598.68546.31 10 OPM %28.2324.06 -27.0823.72 - PBDT43.1838.26 13 162.80135.80 20 PBT27.2826.09 5 104.2493.11 12 NP28.8819.29 50 82.2383.30 -1

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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