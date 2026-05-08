Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit rises 49.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 154.67 crore

Net profit of Alldigi Tech rose 49.71% to Rs 28.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 154.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 146.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.28% to Rs 82.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 598.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 546.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.