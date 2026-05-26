Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alliance Integrated Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 27.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Alliance Integrated Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 27.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Sales decline 38.39% to Rs 17.17 crore

Net Loss of Alliance Integrated Metaliks reported to Rs 27.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 18.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 38.39% to Rs 17.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 95.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 72.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.89% to Rs 75.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales17.1727.87 -38 75.5089.76 -16 OPM %-10.1317.40 -7.9524.10 - PBDT-20.23-12.08 -67 -66.91-44.34 -51 PBT-27.26-19.09 -43 -95.37-72.77 -31 NP-27.44-18.97 -45 -95.44-72.64 -31

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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