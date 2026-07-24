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Allied Blenders & Distillers consolidated net profit declines 12.98% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.08% to Rs 978.94 crore

Net profit of Allied Blenders & Distillers declined 12.98% to Rs 49.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 56.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.08% to Rs 978.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 922.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales978.94922.86 6 OPM %11.8012.09 -PBDT90.6391.19 -1 PBT67.8475.64 -10 NP49.2256.56 -13

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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