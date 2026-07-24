Allied Blenders & Distillers consolidated net profit declines 12.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.08% to Rs 978.94 crore

Net profit of Allied Blenders & Distillers declined 12.98% to Rs 49.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 56.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.08% to Rs 978.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 922.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.978.94922.8611.8012.0990.6391.1967.8475.6449.2256.56

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