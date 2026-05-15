Allied Blenders & Distillers consolidated net profit declines 47.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.37% to Rs 1006.89 crore

Net profit of Allied Blenders & Distillers declined 47.90% to Rs 40.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.37% to Rs 1006.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 920.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.17% to Rs 228.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 194.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.45% to Rs 3922.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3519.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.