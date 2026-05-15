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Allied Blenders & Distillers consolidated net profit declines 47.90% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 11:51 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.37% to Rs 1006.89 crore

Net profit of Allied Blenders & Distillers declined 47.90% to Rs 40.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.37% to Rs 1006.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 920.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.17% to Rs 228.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 194.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.45% to Rs 3922.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3519.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1006.89920.65 9 3922.783519.88 11 OPM %16.8014.76 -13.8112.23 - PBDT130.87121.76 7 433.18326.37 33 PBT102.22105.93 -4 354.02265.72 33 NP40.9778.64 -48 228.32194.86 17

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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