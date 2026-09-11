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Allied Blenders & Distillers launches premium whisky 'The India Edit'

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Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Allied Blenders & Distillers announced the launch of its new premium whisky, 'The Indian Edit'.

Speaking on the launch, Amar Sinha, Managing Director, ABD, says India's spirits industry is at an inflection point, and premium whisky sits right at the centre of it. Consumers today are moving beyond scale and price, seeking quality, distinctiveness and a more evolved drinking experience and this shift is only accelerating. The Indian Edit is a strong articulation of where we see this category going, reflecting our belief and reinforcing ABD's ambition to lead rather than simply participate in India's premiumisation journey as it begins to unfold. We look forward to being an integral part of this next phase of growth."

The Indian Edit will be available in 750 ml, 500 ml and 180 ml formats across key markets, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Goa, Daman and Telangana, West Bengal with quick expansion planned in other markets. In Maharashtra, the 750 ml pack is priced at Rs 1,550. Consumer prices may vary across states depending on state excise regulations and incidence of taxes.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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