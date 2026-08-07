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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allied Digital Services consolidated net profit declines 14.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Allied Digital Services consolidated net profit declines 14.20% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.93% to Rs 260.49 crore

Net profit of Allied Digital Services declined 14.20% to Rs 12.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.93% to Rs 260.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 219.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales260.49219.02 19 OPM %8.738.60 -PBDT21.8919.22 14 PBT16.8714.16 19 NP12.3914.44 -14

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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