Allied Digital Services consolidated net profit declines 14.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.93% to Rs 260.49 croreNet profit of Allied Digital Services declined 14.20% to Rs 12.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.93% to Rs 260.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 219.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales260.49219.02 19 OPM %8.738.60 -PBDT21.8919.22 14 PBT16.8714.16 19 NP12.3914.44 -14
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