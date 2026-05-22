Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 15.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 55.79 crore

Net profit of Almondz Global Securities declined 15.77% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 55.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.72% to Rs 28.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.97% to Rs 173.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.