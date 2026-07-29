Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 81.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.69% to Rs 44.50 croreNet profit of Almondz Global Securities rose 81.59% to Rs 12.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.69% to Rs 44.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales44.5031.63 41 OPM %22.4017.93 -PBDT14.049.46 48 PBT12.708.07 57 NP12.536.90 82
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